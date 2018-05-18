|
Next Generation Firewall Market - Competition Intelligence
The Next Generation Firewall Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena.
The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, Barracuda Networks, Inc, Fortinet Inc., Sonicwall Inc., and Raytheon (Forcepoint LLC) among others. The study facilitates in understanding the market trends by narrowing it down to company level. Also, the well-designed proprietary KBV Cardinal Matrix portrays the competitive strategic position of the companies in the Next Generation Firewall Market.
Further, the report profiles the leading companies under company profile section. Each company profile enables to have in-depth understanding about business performance, segmental analysis, R&D spendings and key strategic development highlights.
https://kbvresearch.com/Next-Genera....ewall-Market-competition/
Global Next Generation Firewall Market Size
The Next Generation Firewall Market is expected to get industry size of $4.7 billion by 2023, developing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the projection period. Next generation firewall appliances are efficient at delivering specified security solutions including firewall, intrusion prevention, application regulate yet others. The prevalent security threats and in addition available anti-security breach features have essentially improved over time. The demand from customers brand new and then remarkable network protection providers and thus treatments is unprecedented in the recent times. The basic NGFW applications thus offer a combination of several different solutions including SSL inspection, website filtering, QOS, antivirus inspection, and also sandboxing. The Next Generation Firewall market is driven due to factors like fundamentally great adoption of BYOD and thus IoT products, growing internal and external threats, therefore the requirement for superior efficient NGFW techniques.
18.05.2018
