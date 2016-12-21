|
Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants (NHFR) Market Will hit at a CAGR of 6.4% in from 2015 to 2025
FMI study offers a 10-year forecast for the 'global non-halogenated flame retardant (NHFR) market' from 2015 to 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the projected period (2015-2025). The study provides in-depth insights about the market dynamics and trends across the globe that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the non-halogenated flame retardant (NHFR) market over the forecast period.
The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the developments in the global NHFR market and provide quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market across various product types, applications, end-use industries and regional market segments.
NHFR are flame retardant compounds that do not contain any halogen and thus, are more environment friendly than their halogenated counterparts. These compounds find application in plastics, rubber, and textiles materials; among these, NHFR finds largest application in plastics.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1165
On the basis of product type, the non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:
Metal oxide based
Building & Construction
Polyolefin (PO)
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1165
The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers (demand side and supply side), restraints and key trends in the market. The following section includes market analysis on the basis of product type, followed by end-use industry, application and regions.
All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various segments, covering present scenarios and future prospects. The report considers 2014 as base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015. The market has been forecast from 2015 onwards.
To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of NHFR across geographies on a regional basis. Data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, end-use industry and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been also been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue as well as volume of NHFR market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market would take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis considering the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the non-halogenated flame retardant market.
As previously highlighted, the market for NHFR is split into various sub-categories on the basis of region, product type, end-use industry and application. These segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the non-halogenated flame retardant market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of NHFR market by region, application, end-use industry and product type, and their revenue forecast in terms of absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global NHFR market.
In the final section of the report, the NHFR market landscape is included, in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, companies’ presence in NHFR product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in the section are as follows:
Clariant International Limited
