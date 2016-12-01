|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Crowdinvesting in Erneuerbare Energien nimmt Fahrt auf
Welther Verlag GmbH
Genussrechte: Geothermie – interessant aber risikobehaftet
hc consulting AG
Niedrigzinsphase und PKV-Tarifwechsel
|
|
> Startseite > IT, Computer & Internet
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 25.5% through 2016-2026
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.53 Bn by 2016 end and this is likely to increase to US$ 150.36 Bn by 2026.
According to Future Market Insights, factors such as a large ageing baby boomer population, large uninsured population, and better technology and wider treatment options are expected to drive the revenue growth of the North America outbound medical tourism services market over the forecast period. Economic factors such as rising rate of health insurance premiums, high cost of medical treatments in the U.S., and parallel tourism with medical treatment are expected to boost the growth of the North America outbound medical tourism services market between 2016 and 2026. The other factors impacting the North America outbound medical tourism services market are long waiting time for specialist appointments in the U.S. and increasing preference for non-conventional treatment options. The demand for cosmetic correction procedures and dental treatments has been significantly high in the U.S. market in recent years, making North America the most lucrative regional market for outbound medical tourism services. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the U.S. was the largest market for cosmetic procedures in 2015.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-na-2158
Lack of effective follow-up care on returning home, rampant medical malpractices in medical tourism destinations, proliferation of superbugs in medical tourism destinations, problems associated with language barriers, and privacy concerns are some of the challenges anticipated to restrict revenue growth of the North America outbound medical tourism services market over the forecast period.
Segmentation highlights
The North America outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into the following therapeutic applications – Cosmetic Surgery Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Weight Loss Treatment, Spinal Surgery Treatment, Neurology Treatment, and Other General Treatment.
The Cosmetic Surgery Treatment segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,760.9 Mn by 2016 end
The Cancer Treatment segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period
The Orthopaedic Treatment segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,658.9 Mn in 2017 over 2016
Regional forecast
The North America outbound medical tourism services market is segmented into the two top countries of U.S and Canada. U.S. is projected to occupy a major share in the North America outbound medical tourism services market in terms of value. The U.S market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 14.98 Bn by the end of 2016. In terms of value, U.S. is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2026 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period. Canada is expected to have comparatively less market potential for outbound medical tourism services, registering a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period.
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-na-2158
Vendor insights
The report profiles some of the top companies operating in the North America outbound medical tourism services market. Leading market players featured in the report are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Bumrungrad International Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Christus Muguerza Hospital, WorldMed Assist, Mednamaste, and Global Medical Tourism Inc. Major market players are adopting strategies such as market expansion and strategic alliances to maintain their market share. Some of these companies are also adopting strategies such as backward integration to support their core business of medical tourism. Companies are offering services such as insurance and financing for medical tourism and are looking to expand their global footprint by enhancing their foreign customer base.
01.12.2016 15:00
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_829836
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Rockwell Automation von Nestle North America zum Procurement...
Milwaukee/Düsseldorf, 6. August 2015 - Angesichts seiner Fähigkeit, innovative Lösungen zu entwickeln und umfassende Unterstützung bei der Bestellung neuer Fließbänder bereitzustellen, zeichnete Nestle USA Rockwell Automation mit dem Preis "20...
Hirschmann Solutions erhält "Masters of Quality Supplier Awa...
Auszeichnung als exzellenter Lieferant von Antennensystemen Auburn Hills, Michigan (USA)/ Neckartenzlingen, 08. September 2015 - Hirschmann Solutions, ein auf Antennen- und Transceiver-Systeme spezialisierter Geschäftsbereich der Hirschmann Car...
Aviation & Tourism International mit kompaktem Kalender der ...
Luxusreederei steuert attraktive und außergewöhnliche Destinationen auf allen Kontinenten an Alle Routen und Ziele der fünf Luxusschiffe von Silversea bis zum Ende des Jahres 2016 hat der Spezialveranstalter Aviation & Tourism International,...
Aviation & Tourism International präsentiert die "Seven Seas...
Besondere Voyages im Mittelmeer - All-Inclusive-Luxus auf höchstem Niveau Ab dem Sommer 2016 will die internationale Luxusreederei Regent Seven Seas Cruises neue Maßstäbe setzen, wenn sie ihr neues Flaggschiff, die "Seven Seas Explorer" (56.000...
Raising Power GmbH Extends Services across the PV Market
Independent service provider offers end-to-end service portfolio for managing PV system operations Augsburg, October 16, 2015: Raising Power, a young, dynamic enterprise that strives to achieve optimal PV system performance and maximum yield for...
Fahrten auf dem Göta-Kanal 2016: Aviation & Tourism Internat...
Attraktive Arrangements von zwei bis sechs Tagen - Preise gegenüber 2015 gesunken - Neu: Kreuzen durch die Schärenwelt der schwedischen Westküste Die Fahrten an Bord historischer Dampfschiffe auf dem historischen Göta-Kanal durch den Süden...
Medical App Award 2016 - Bewerbungsphase gestartet
Das norddeutsche Branchennetzwerk Life Science Nord verleiht am 12. Januar 2016 im Rahmen des Kongresses „Vernetzte Gesundheit“ in Kiel erstmals einen Award für die innovativste medizinische App. Bis zum 13. November 2015 können App-Anbieter und...
Adhesys Medical gewinnt Diamond Award bei MassChallenge Bost...
Aachener Start-Up mit medizinischem Wundkleber weiter auf Erfolgskurs Aachen, 9. November 2016 – Die Adhesys Medical GmbH ist Gewinner des Diamond Awards des Start-Up Accelerators MassChallenge™ in Boston, USA. Der mit 100.000 US-Dollar dotierte...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2026
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.0% over 2016–2026
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% value CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in IT, Computer & Internet
1. Safran Identity & Security Trusts in COMPRION Network Bridge – Software Enabling Easy Remote SIM Provisioning Testing [+Bild]
2. Die »Frühstart-App« schreibt Geschichte - Uniklinik Essen entwickelt mit Partnern die weltweit erste, vernetzte »Frühstart-App«
3. pirobase CMS 9.4 lässt Redakteure Content in der Vorschau bearbeiten - pirobase imperia stellt Major Release mit Preview Editing und Verbesserungen im Umfrage-Editor und Social Media vor
4. Mit Review-Software auf Erfolgskurs – Stuttgarter Startup Filestage schließt HTGF Finanzierungsrunde ab [+Bild]
5. Atlantik Elektronik präsentiert ein Ultra-Low-Power-Modul für das Internet of Things [+Bild]
6. Neue Version: Magic Software erweitert Entwicklungsplattform mit mobilen Funktionen und benutzerfreundlichen Tools [+Bild]
7. Newsroom für R+V-Versicherungsgruppe von makandra
8. Merrild Lavazza hat mit einer PIM-Lösung die volle Kontrolle über alle Produktdaten übernommen
9. mdex Allnet SIM - Professionelle Datenkommunikation mit bestmöglichem Empfang in allen Mobilfunknetzen [+Bild]
10. Digitale Transformation ändert die Arbeitswelt von morgen
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.015014