|
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org mit Überblick für Versicherte
hc consulting AG
Die Methoden der PKV-Tarifwechsel Branche
hc consulting AG
AXA PKV-Beitragserhöhung 16 % bis 34 %
hc consulting AG
AXA PKV
|
|
> Startseite > Finanzen & Versicherungen
Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market Will hit at a CAGR of 7.1% in from 2016 to 2026
According to a recent market report titled “Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” published by Future Market Insights, revenue from the global oil and gas terminal automation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 850 Mn in 2016. It is projected to exhibit 7.1% value CAGR during 2016-2026, and is forecast to be valued at US$ 1,693 Mn by 2026 end.
The market is expected to witness nearly 2X growth between 2016 and 2026.
Growing need for liquefied natural gas, coupled with surplus oil and gas production in certain regions of the globe including North America has resulted in increasing focus on development of storage terminals across the globe. Accordingly, increase in investment towards development of oil and gas terminals is likely to be witnessed during forecast period. This, along with the existing demand-supply scenario is expected to boost revenue growth of the global oil and gas terminal automation market in the next 10 years. Growing emphasis on adoption of Wireless technology and Internet of Things (IoT) based terminal automation systems is anticipated to be witnessed during forecast period.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-197
Growing concerns pertaining to cyber security and safety coupled with relatively higher initial capital investment associated with building a completely automated oil and gas terminal are likely to serve as impediments to growth of the global oil and gas terminal automation market between 2016 and 2026.
Segmentation highlights
Global oil and gas terminal automation market has been categorically divided into key market segments based on category and regions. On the basis of category, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services segments. These in turn are divided into key sub-segments.
The Software category segment is projected to dominate the global oil and gas terminal automation market during the forecast period, accounting for a market share of nearly 38% in terms of value by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the hardware segment is estimated to witness 7.0% CAGR during forecast period to account for a market share of 33.7% in the overall oil and gas terminal automation market by 2026 end. Within the hardware segment, the HMI segment is likely to witness fast growth during 2016 –-2026.
Regional projections
The North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) markets are anticipated to emerge the dominant regional markets in the global oil and gas terminal automation market throughout the assessed period. Asia Pacific is estimated to project 8.8% CAGR in the forecast period, 2016–2026. The oil and gas terminal automation market in countries in Eastern Europe is also likely to witness steady growth in the next 10 years.
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-197
Vendor insights
The global oil and gas terminal automation market is dominated by a few top market companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, Inc., and Schneider Electric SE. Certain key market companies are increasingly focussing on acquiring smaller players with specialised offerings – for instance, wireless technology based advanced systems – to better cater to the steadily growing global market demands so as to gain an edge over competition.
20.12.2016 15:00
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830449
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
Acerola Extract Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% th...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global acerola extract market in a new publication titled “Acerola Extract Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” The global acerola extract market is projected...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
IHE XDS.B Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through...
IHE XDS.b also known as Cross-Enterprise Document Sharing is one of the latest technology, which is widely used in the healthcare to share and secure the information of patient’s primary and secondary clinical documents. The IHE XDS.b enables data...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and valu...
Kefir is a dairy product that is uniquely cultured and is majorly considered as a rich source of probiotic food. It is a combination of fermented kefir grains and milk, which has slightly tart and acidic flavor. Kefir is considered to have...
Lithium Hydroxide Market size and Key Trends in terms of vol...
Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH) is widely used as an industrial lubricant, and in battery manufacturing. The compound is mainly consumed for production of lithium greases such as lithium stearate, which is very popular lubricating grease and offers high...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Acerola Extract Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% through 2016-2026
Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Devices Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
IHE XDS.B Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Finanzen & Versicherungen
1. AXA PKV
2. Krankenkassen: drei Topwerber halten zwei Drittel des gesamten Werbevolumens [+Bild]
3. „Immobilien als Kapitalanlage werden inzwischen realistisch gesehen“
4. BGH kippt Entgeltklausel für Buchungen bei der Führung von Privat- und Geschäftskonten
5. Wer richtig Vorsorge trifft, lebt leichter
6. Stiftungen: 5 Tipps für mehr Rendite ihrer Geldanlagen
7. DSS Vermögensverwaltung: Brexit treibt Immobilieninvestoren nach Deutschland
8. Vertriebswege in der Schaden/Unfallversicherung: Vertrieb über Internetportale deutlich geringer als von der Branche erwartet [+Bild]
9. Die Rente ist unsicher – Quantum Leben schafft Alternativen
10. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd berät Stirling Square Capital Partners beim Verkauf des Portfoliounternehmens ESE World B.V. an RPC Group Plc
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014252