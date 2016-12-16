|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Sachwerte: Immobilien und Erneuerbare Energie weiterhin vorn
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org ist online
hc consulting AG
PKV-Verband empfiehlt kostenlosen PKV-Tarifwechsel
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Opioids are a class of medications that are regularly endorsed for their pain relieving, or pain-killing, properties it is chronic and non-cancer pain. A typical symptom connected with the utilization of these medications are that they decrease the gastrointestinal tract's motility, making solid discharges and making patients strain.
In addition, prolonged utilization of opioids can prompt the harm of sensory system that causes body cells to quit creating endogenous opioids, for example, endorphins. There is high risk of constipation in adults since they have poor diet, poor fluid intake and immobility. The typical symptoms for opioid-induced constipation are feeling lethargic, hard and dry stools, distention and bulged abdomen, painful defecation and loss of appetite. The opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment market is an exceptionally alluring and promising market because of the expanding base of opioid-induced constipation OIC sufferers.
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints
Raising base of the illegal medication users and delayed utilization of opioids in the treatment of chronic pain are the essential elements energizing the development of the opioid- induced constipation (OIC) treatment business sector. In addition, expanded mindfulness among patients and doctors for utilizing non-purgative medicine choices to treat opioid induced constipation would promote drive the development of the OIC treatment market sooner rather than later. In addition, it has been assessed that the undiscovered market for successful, advantageous and safe medication treatment in OIC drug is profoundly broad and developing. However, lack of awareness about opioid-induced constipation in patients, absence of mindfulness with respect to the forthcoming treatment innovation, high costs of novel pharmaceuticals and unfavorable reimbursement guidelines by medical coverage organizations are probably the most prevailing limit for the opioid- induced constipation treatment market.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1245
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Overview
With expanding base of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) sufferers, the opioid-induced constipation (OIC) treatment market is expected to have tremendous growth during the forecast period (2016-2026). The latest trend in the opioid-induced constipation market is development of novel and effective treatment technology by incurring nominal expenses in research and development (R&D). Introducing convenient dosing, peripherally restricted μ-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) target main cause of opioid- induced constipation (OIC) thiswill drive the opioid- induced constipation (OIC) treatment market.
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Segmentation
Globalopioid-induced constipation (OIC)marketis segmented on the basis of active ingredients, administration of drugs, drug class, distribution channel and geography as following:
Segmentation by Active Ingredients
Naloxegol
Lubiprostone
Methylnaltrexone Bromide
Docusate Sodium
Others (Osmotic laxatives, Emollient or lubricant cathartics, Bulk cathartics, Stimulant cathartics, Prostaglandins or prokinetic drugs)
Segmentation by method of administration
Oral
Parenteral (Subcutaneous Injection)
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1245
Segmentation by drug class
Peripherally-Restricted μ-opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA)
Non-selective opioid antagonist
μ-Opioid antagonist
Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA)
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Drug store
Independent Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Region- wise Outlook
North America is the main market for opioid induced constipation treatment because of the expanding base of OIC sufferers and illegal medication users. It is then followed by Europe because of high incidence of opioid-induced constipation OIC for chronic pain. Besides that, Latin America and South East-Asia area are some of potential areas where presentation of successful opioid-induced constipation treatments may help up the general income of a specific pharmaceutical organization, because of the expanding base of OIC sufferers.
The high development of the opioid-induced constipation market is credited to the strong government motivation in healthcare sector likewise with the vicinity of an extensive pool of patients suffering from chronic pain
Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market: Key Players
Key Players operating in this segment are GlaxoSmithKline, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., S.L.A. Pharma AG, AIKO Biotechnology, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/opioid-Induced-constipation-oic-treatment-market
16.12.2016 13:33
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830348
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Electric Motor Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Suppl...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analy...
Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon, made from carbonaceous materials or in general biomass substances such as coconut shell, wood and coal. The pelletized activated carbon is cylindrical shaped activated carbon with diameters ranging...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
Extrusion Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast an...
Creating objects of fixed cross-sectional plane is known as extrusion. Extrusion Equipment are employed in various extrusion processes such as direct as well as indirect types, hydrostatic extrusion, heat or cold treated extrusions which involves a...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Electric Motor Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value C...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share...
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of...
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Meningococcal Vaccines Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2016-2026
Breast Cancer Drug Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
Etidronic Acid Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
Electric Motor Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. Compliance Wintercampus 2016 eröffnet – Expertenwissen und exklusive Zertifizierung im Bereich Compliance
2. End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
3. DV-COM-Standort Güstrow wird zwei – Wachstum von 12 auf fast 100 Mitarbeiter [+Bild]
4. 3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
5. 3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
6. Thermoseal Group Wins Amazon Growing Business Award ‘Export Champion of the Year’
7. B&F Brüggemann & Freunde feiert 30-jähriges Bestehen [+Bild]
8. Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
9. Der beliebteste Direkt-Werber im November ist Lidl
10. Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.013776