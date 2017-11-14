Patient Lateral Transfer Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017 - 2025

Lateral transfer is a repositioning aid or device, which provides an easy and safe way to laterally transfer patients by reducing the friction.



Patient lateral transfer market can be categorized on two major bases such as product type, and geography. The patient lateral transfer market is categorized on the basis of product into air assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheet, and accessories. Moreover, the air assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment can further be classified into regular Mattresses, split-leg mattresses, and half mattresses. The air assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is anticipated to hold the lion’s share of the patient lateral transfer market. The large share of air assisted lateral transfer mattresses product segment can be attributed to benefits of air assisted lateral transfer mattresses in overcoming persistent problems to prevent the risk of musculoskeletal diseases in caregivers and it is recommended for the use air assisted lateral transfer mattresses while handling patients with special conditions. Accessories include air supply units, carts, stands, and transfer mat covers.

Geographically, the patient lateral transfer market can be classified into five regional markets such as North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, etc.) and Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America and Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, South Africa etc.). The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period 2017-2025. This would majorly be attributed to increasing investments by the key players operating in these countries, growing health care industry, and the aging population leading to growth in the patient population in these countries. India, China and Brazil are expected to drive strong growth among the emerging countries, owing to the increasing investments by government bodies to enhance hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Key companies operating in the global patient lateral transfer market are Stryker Corporation (Sage Products LLC), Prism Medical Inc., Getinge AB (ArjoHuntleigh), EZ Way, Inc., HoverTech International, Airpal, Inc., Patient Positioning Systems LLC and McAuley Medical, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

