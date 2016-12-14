|
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon, made from carbonaceous materials or in general biomass substances such as coconut shell, wood and coal.
The pelletized activated carbon is cylindrical shaped activated carbon with diameters ranging from 0.8 to 130 mm. The pelletized activated carbon is also known as extruded activated carbon (EAC). The superiority of the pelletized activated carbon is based on their macrospores structure and the high surface area which render it more effective for the adsorption of gases, color and odor. The pelletized activated carbon is majorly used for gas or vapour phase applications for solvent recovery due to their low -pressure drop, high mechanical strength, and low dust content. The pelletized activated carbon has other various applications such as air stripper of gas, purification of carbon dioxide and nitrogen emitted from various industries, catalyst supporter and protector, and removal of odor from air and gases. The increasing regulations and awareness about the purification of liquid and gases enhance the demand of pelletized activated carbon market over the forecast period.
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market – Drivers and Restraints
The global pelletized activated carbon market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR as the demand of the pelletized activated carbon is increasing due to rapidly rising industrialization worldwide. The growing concern about the removal of mercury emission from various end-use industries such as cement kilns, coal fired generators, waste incinerators, steel mills, industrial boilers as well as favorable regulations in Europe and U.S. such as “Clean Air Mercury Rule” from EPA for lowering mercury emissions are the major drivers of the global pelletized activated carbon market. The government subsidies to safeguard the environment also boost the demand of the pelletized activated carbon and drives the growth of the global pelletized activated carbon market.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2405
However, the restraint such as shortage of the raw material from coconut shell charcoal may hamper the growth of the global pelletized activated carbon market.
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market – Segmentation
The global pelletized activated carbon market is segmented on the basis of raw material, applications and end user.
On the basis of raw material, the global pelletized activated carbon market is segmented as follows:
Coal
Water treatment
On the basis of end use, the global pelletized activated carbon market is segmented as follows:
Automotive industry
The global pelletized activated carbon market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ is dominating the global pelletized activated carbon market in terms of value as the demand of the pelletized activated carbon is high due to rising industrialization. The North America and Western Europe also contribute the significant share to the global pelletized activated carbon market in terms of revenue, followed by APEJ due to the strict regulations about the emission of various gases and mercury from various industries. Japan is expected to register a significant growth in the global pelletized activated carbon market. MEA and Latin America are at a nascent stage in the global pelletized activated carbon market and expected to register a moderate market growth in the global pelletized activated market.
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market – Key Players
The key players of the global pelletized activated carbon market are as follows:
Calgon Carbon Corporation
