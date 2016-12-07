|
hc consulting AG
PKV-Verband empfiehlt kostenlosen PKV-Tarifwechsel
hc consulting AG
Die Methoden der PKV-Tarifwechsel Branche
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org ist online
hc consulting AG
DKV Beitragserhöhung 2017 private Krankenversicherung
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry.
These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, this unique property makes them ideal for photolithography and photoengraving processes which in turn are commonly used in semiconductor manufacturing industry. Henceforth, photoresist chemicals are considered as an essential component for making high-performance circuit boards and semiconductor chips. Various chemical are used for this purpose, to achieve the desired properties, such as, poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA), poly methyl glutarimide (PMGI), phenol formaldehyde resin (DNQ), SU-8 and OSTE polymers. Further, there are two basic classification of photoresists, positive and negative, both works on different principals, but cater to similar needs. However, with increasing smaller geometry designs in micro-electronics industry, positives are becoming more popular, as they offer process controllability.
With inevitable features offered by Photoresist chemicals and absence of any other feasible alternatives, market for photoresist chemical is ever growing
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2334
Photoresist Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints
The global photoresist chemicals market is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate as the demand for micro-electronics continue to steadily grow, amid rising demand from electronic products in developing nations, and increasing penetrations of IoT across the globe. Furthermore, rising demand for dynamic display technology is expected to be another prominent factor fuelling growth in photoresists chemicals market. Excessive R&D in the photoresist chemicals and its end use industry, is expected to drive innovations, further shaping newer demand arenas, and fuelling more revenues in the global photoresist chemicals market.
Photoresist chemicals are prominently made from crude oil; thus rising prices of crude oil is expected to increase costs, this coupled with continued pricing pressure from end use industries, shall affect margins in the market. Furthermore rising environmental concerns regarding derogatory effects of these chemicals is also expected to affect the market in long term.
Photoresist Chemicals Market: Segmentation
On the basis of Product Type,
Positive
On the basis of spectral line size,
g-line
On the basis of end use application,
Microelectronics
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2334
In terms of production, photoresist market has been a forte of Japan and Korea based companies, and with many new upcoming companies in the region, competition in the APEJ market is expected to further intensify.
Photoresist Chemicals Market: Key Players
The Dow Chemical Company
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/photoresist-chemicals-market
07.12.2016 13:46
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830026
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share...
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
Distance Measurement Sensor Market to Register a Strong Grow...
Sensor is an object or a device made for a purpose to detect an occurrence of any event or change in the environmental condition and if found, provide a corresponding output. Broadly, Sensor is a transducer which intakes one kind of energy (mostly...
Fraunhofer-Arbeitsgruppe für Supply Chain Services SCS auf d...
Bei Fraunhofer SCS dreht sich auf der LogiMAT 2016 vom 8. bis 10. März in Stuttgart in Halle 5 Stand 5G08 alles »rund um das optimale Lager« – von der passenden Netzplanung über den idealen Standort bis zur besten Schnittstellen- und...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. pro agro e.V. und SIBB e.V. bereiten Weg für wichtiges Verbundprojekt der Ernährungswirtschaft in Brandenburg/ Gemeinsam zu einem „digitalen Brandenburger Exportschlager“ für Betriebe der Lebensmittelwirtschaft [+Bild]
2. Geschäftsführender Gesellschafter der macio GmbH zum stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des VDMA-Fachverbandes Software und Digitalisierung gewählt
3. HR-Abteilungen von neuer „Lunchit“-App begeistert: Jeden Tag 4,40 Euro für die Mittagspause vom Chef geschenkt – Porr AG testet schon
4. Leicht und stark: Ceresana-Studie zum Weltmarkt für Automobil-Kunststoffe
5. First Elephant: Neuer Standort in Mönchengladbach
6. Centurion Minerals – Erfolgreiche Inbetriebnahme der Verarbeitungsanlage in Argentinien [+Bild]
7. JURAcon in München: Die Karriere-Messe für Juristen
8. aQto Heißwasserspender im Büro – heiße Getränke für die kalte Jahreszeit [+Bild]
9. Iberosattel: aufregend neue Webseite zum Reiten
10. meet@campus-mainz: die neue Karrieremesse in Mainz
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014336