|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Sachwertinvestitionen: Zwei aktuelle Urteile zu Schlechtberatung
hc consulting AG
DKV Beitragserhöhung 2017 private Krankenversicherung
hc consulting AG
Die Methoden der PKV-Tarifwechsel Branche
hc consulting AG
50 % Beitragserhöhung der PKV-Pflegeversicherung 2017
|
|
> Startseite > Gesundheit & Medizin
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast.
Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire landscape of the medical tools and equipment industry. Reachers are mostly made of aluminum and comes as an aid for people who have problem in bending or stretching. They are available in a gamut of designs and they are portable and can be carried along. They are extremely helpful for adult citizens and also for patients who are suffering with any kind of knee or back problem. Even they come to the rescue of pregnant women, as it bars them from bending or stretching.
The global reachers market is massive and it is mopping up a massive revenue from the global market every passing year. The reachers market feeds on the global healthcare ecosystem which is significantly with passing time. The exuberant growth of the healthcare industry is also accosting the development of the medical equipment industry and thus it is also expanding the global reachers market. United States is one of the major manufacturers and exporters of medical tools and it supplies its medial apparatus to countries like Germany, Japan, Australia, Mexico and man more. The country spends massive sum of money on the development of new medical devices an amount is close to 7.3 billion. This is a big push for the entire reachers market. Apart from U.S. the local market of China and India are steadily rising. The export and the import markets are thriving in these regions of Asia.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2244
Reachers market: Drivers
The reachers market is clinging on to the growth of the elderly population. They are also reaping their profits from the surge in the healthcare device markets. Apart from this, the reachers market can witness a considerable hike in the countries which are over populated with expecting women. According to statistics countries in the African region has highest birth rates. Nigeria is topping the chart with 46.12 percent followed by Mali at 45 percent and a slew of other African countries. As per the report published by UN (United Nations), the elderly population of the world will reach its cusp within the coming few years. This will again beef up the prospects for the reachers market.
Reachers market: Restraints
Though the development of the reachers market is dependent upon several catalysts but there are multiple blockades which are blocking the advancement of this industry globally. One of the biggest restraint for this industry is the awareness about this tool in the developing markets like India and China, Mexico, Brazil or any other developing nation where the public healthcare system is maimed by foul healthcare strategies. The government’s apathy towards the research and development of the medical device industry which is spread in these Asian, African or Lain American countries. Developing markets, low public awareness levels, local traders, cheap cloning of several medical tools and devices like reachers are is barricading the headway of the reachers market in these locations of the world.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2244
Reachers market: Key Regions
As discussed earlier the medical device and reachers manufacturers are mostly located in the U.S. and U.K. and they are exporting heavily to the third world nations of the world. They are catering their services to the countries like Japan, China, India, and spreading their operations in these markets massively. The local manufacturers of China and India are also rising the chart with their developing healthcare market. The neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and Bhutan are some of the prospective clients of the reachers market based in this parts of the world.
Reachers market: Key Players
The medical device manufacturing industry is growing at an approximate rate of 9 percent and it has earned a revenue of close to 10 billion. U.S. is also dominating a considerable amount of the international market. Companies like DeVilbliss health care in U.S. and Nova from L.A., and much more are presently exporting high-end reachers to the international markets.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/reachers-market
05.12.2016 08:04
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_829909
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7%...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
NKD setzt auf Tradebyte TB.Market
Online-Filiale mit mehr Auswahl Der Trend zum erweiterten Online-Angebot hält weiter an. Als einer der größten Textileinzelhändler mit europaweit 1.800 Filialen erweitert auch NKD sein Online-Sortiment - mithilfe von Tradebyte TB.Market. Kunden...
Optimale Außendienststeuerung mit PTV Map&Market
textzeichnerin Erklärvideo im Character Design textzeichnerin Erklärvideo soll die Funktionen und Vorteile des Produktes leicht verständlich vermitteln. "Aus der Sicht eines Außendienstleiters werden die Vorteile von PTV Map&Market nachvollziehbar...
Market Performance Wheel für MAM veröffentlicht
Deutsche Beratergruppe LNC bestätigt CELUM als führenden Anbieter für Media Asset Management Linz, 26.03.2015. Das kürzlich ins Leben gerufene "Market Performance Wheel" des in Göttingen ansässigen Beratungsunternehmens LNC wurde diese Woche...
Borderless - Global Fashion Market Frankfurt
Mode ganz im Stile Frankfurts Wer Frankfurt kennt, kennt seine Menschen, kennt seine Kulturen - und erkennt somit seine einzigartige Vielfalt. Genau diese Einzigartigkeit spiegelt auch der Borderless Global Fashion Market Frankfurt wider: Eine...
Hypermarkt real,- setzt auf Tradebyte TB.Market
Vollsortiment auch im Online-Shop "Ein Log-in, alles drin." könnte es in Zukunft in Bezug auf den Online-Shop des SB-Warenhauses heißen. Damit sind jedoch nicht nur die Kunden gemeint, die vom geplanten Ausbau des Online-Warenangebots...
Raising Power GmbH Extends Services across the PV Market
Independent service provider offers end-to-end service portfolio for managing PV system operations Augsburg, October 16, 2015: Raising Power, a young, dynamic enterprise that strives to achieve optimal PV system performance and maximum yield for...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2026
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 25.5% through 2016-2026
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.0% over 2016–2026
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% value CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Gesundheit & Medizin
1. Warum Bio-Leinöl in Vegicaps – Hoher Nutzen der rein pflanzlichen Omega-3-Fettsäure ALA für die Gesundheit
2. Neurofeedback Netzwerk startet Therapeutensuche. Neue Plattform für professionelle Neurofeedback Anwender
3. Mit Achtsamkeit innere Ruhe und Gelassenheit finden: MBSR 8-Wochen-Programm mit Doris Iding bei AIRYOGA [+Bild]
4. Vergleichsweise schön – Frauen versus Männer - Ästhetische Chirurgie nicht nur bei Frauen beliebt/ Männer lassen Lidstraffungen vornehmen, Frauen Brustvergrößerungen
5. Noch mehr individuelles Hören mit Cochlear™ Nucleus® Kanso™: Neuer Soundprozessor für Cochlea-Implantate (CI) bietet höchsten Komfort und Diskretion [+Bild]
6. A.S.THETICS Dr. Adam Stanek: Augenbrauenlift & Stirnlift – Für eine vitalere und jugendlichere Ausstrahlung [+Bild]
7. Volkskrankheit Kniearthrose - Natürliche Chondroprotektiva können den Gelenkverschleiß positiv beeinflussen
8. Projekt von VIACTIV und weiteren 14 BKK wird mit 3,7 Millionen € gefördert
9. Weihnachtsurlaub in der Wärme kann bei Venenschwäche Ungemach bringen– Natürliche BioFlavonoide helfen
10. German Design Award für erstes Kinder-Hörgerät Made for iPhone: ReSound Up Smart bietet smarte Vernetzung für hörgeschädigte Kids und Teens [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014385