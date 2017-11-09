|
Finch Properties Asset Management GmbH & Co.KG
Main Airport Center in Frankfurt jetzt zu 98 Prozent vermietet / QuintilesIMS mietet weitere Flächen an
Adolf Christ Verlag GmbH & Co. KG
Genau jetzt benötige ich eine Telefonnummer in Frankenberg - Das Örtliche für Melsungen und Umgebung steht ber
|
|
> Startseite > Industrie & Handwerk
Research Study Offers Insights on Future of Infant Formula Market 2017 - 2025
Infant formula is engineered food that is used as a substitute to human breast milk.
It is one of the most complex foods as it requires specific manufacturing capabilities and sophisticated quality assurance protocols. Infant formula sits on the dividing line between pharmaceuticals and food. This is indicated by the fact that the infant formula industry has historically been dominated by major pharmaceutical firms such Danone Nutricia, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, etc. Growth in the baby food/formula market is significantly driven by rise in number of working women. According to the World Bank, the percentage of women workforce increased by 4% all over the world from 1990 to 2013. Currently, many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth. In such a situation, prepared baby formulas and foods offer an attractive alternative to working mothers, fulfilling their need for healthy and nutritious food for their babies.
The infant formula market can be segmented on the basis of formula type, formulation, and geography. On the basis of formula type, the market is segmented into infant milk formula, follow on milk formula, growing up milk formula, and specialty baby milk formula. On the basis of formulation, the market is segmented into powder, liquid concentrate, and ready to feed formulas. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five major geographies; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=B&rep_id=30410
The infant formula market is witnessing significant growth due to rise in baby boomers population, increasing disposable income of people in developing regions, and growing female participation in the labor force that has encouraged the acceptance of baby formula and prepared baby foods. In addition, rapid urbanization and the growth of the middle class have further propelled the infant formula market. However, the main barrier to entry for the market is the regulatory hurdle associated with gaining approval for manufacturing of infant formula and food. China has recently implemented more stringent quality and safety standards for manufacturers and distributors of infant formula and food in the country. The China Certification and Accreditation Administration (CNCA) stated that of the 800+ foreign brands distributing infant formula in China, only 94 brands received approval for sale in China. Stringent regulations associated with infant formula products might hinder the growth of the market.
Visit For TOC@ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=T&rep_id=30410
In terms of geography, North America accounts for the largest market in terms of revenue. Factors such as high disposable income, presence of major players in the region, and well developed pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is attributed to the growth of the market in the region. Europe is the second largest market for infant formula owing to good manufacturing facilities and high spending power per baby. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years. Factors such as high baby boomer population, increasing disposable income, and high rate of urbanization contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, slowdown in sales in developed regions has compelled leading players to target emerging markets. China’s large population base and rapidly growing volume of consumers with increasing purchasing power is very attractive to multinational brands, however, the 2008 melamine infant formula issue still overshadows the market and has created an environment where consumers are concerned with the health and safety of infant formula.
Ausnutria Hyproca, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glanbia plc, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mead Johnson, Nestlé S.A., Perrigo Nutritionals, and Danone Nutricia are some of the key players operating in the infant formula market globally.
Report Analysis@ https://www.transparencymarketresea....nfant-formula-market.html
09.11.2017 14:36
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_840866
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Transparency Market Research
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
New Study Offers Detailed Insights on Fluted Paper Market 20...
The paper industry is a fragmented market over the global platform. In terms of market forecast, the global paper industry is dominated by the APEJ contributing majorly in global market share. APEJ leads the global paper market owing to...
Cetyl Alcohol Market Intelligence and Forecast by Transparen...
Cetyl alcohol is a long chain of organic alcohol. They are also known by various other chemical names such as 1-Hexadecanol, cetanol, Hexadecan-1-ol, N-Hexadecyl alcohol or palmityl alcohol. Under room temperature, Cetyl alcohol is usually in the...
Corrugated End Caps Market Trends and Segments 2017 - 2025
The corrugated board is the material specifically and popularly used in the packaging industry for various applications and products. It is used to provide protection depending on its use in the packaging. The manufacturers prefer the extensive use...
Luxury Handbag Market Trends and Segments 2017 - 2025
Luxury handbags are amongst the fastest growing segments in the overall luxury goods market. Even though the market offers products for both men and women, it is predominantly seen as women-oriented. This is owing to the relatively larger number of...
Disposable Tableware Market Forecast By End-use Industry 201...
Disposable tableware is a product that can be recycled after use. These products are available at very low cost in the market. Disposable tableware refers to articles used in setting a table for meals and includes glassware, dishes, and silverware...
Feeder Containers Market Forecast and Analysis by TMR 2017 -...
Transportation industry is the largest growing industry because of its wide applications in almost every sector such as oil and gas, chemicals, automobile, food and beverages and others. Feeder is one such sub segment of transportation industry...
Forecast on Hydrolyzed Flours Market for the Period 2017 - 2...
Flour which contains very low content of gluten which holds the key to produce baked goods for gluten sensitive people is called hydrolyzed flours. Hydrolyzed flour are produced through hydrolysis which is a process that involves the chemical...
Creamers Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period (2017 -...
Creamers are used in beverages such as coffee, tea, chocolate beverages and in many other products. They are manufactured from dairy and non-dairy products such as milk, almond, coconut, soy, and others. Creamers are mostly offered by companies...
Flavored Cigar Market Trends and Segments 2017 - 2025
Flavored cigars are tightly rolled bundles of fermented and dried tobacco leaves with added flavors. Such cigars are rolled in different sizes, which are ignited so that the smoke can be drawn into the mouth. Recently, tobacco manufacturers have...
Forecast and Analysis on Juniper Berry Oil Market by TMR 201...
Juniper berry oil is extracted from its ripe fruit and they are available in different form of species including juniperus communis, juniperus phoenicea, and others. Juniper berry oil is mostly used in food and beverage industry where it is...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
90 State Street, Suite 700
Transparency Market Research TMR is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Transparency Market Research
weitere Meldungen von
Hazelnut Oil Market Projected to Grow at Steady Rate through (End of Forecast Period) 2017 - 2027
New Study Offers Detailed Insights on Fluted Paper Market 2017 - 2025
Forecast and Analysis on Juniper Berry Oil Market by TMR 2017 - 2025
Creamers Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period (2017 - 2025)
Feeder Containers Market Forecast and Analysis by TMR 2017 - 2025
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Industrie & Handwerk
1. Hair Gel Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 - 2025
2. Rechtssicherheit beim Tiefbau Bürokratie-Ärgernis Leitungsauskünfte: Online-Portal liefert Schachtscheine schnell und unkompliziert [+Bild]
3. Rosenberger OSI installiert neue Glasfaser-Infrastruktur beim niederländischen Internet Exchange AMS-IX
4. Ölbindemittel, Chemikalienbinder und Universal-Bindevliese für Produktionsbetriebe [+Bild]
5. Butyl Stearate Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 - 2025
6. Neuheit: Äußerst stabil und langlebig – Sauberlaufsystem Top Clean STABIL XL für große Flächen
7. Disposable Tableware Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2017 - 2025
8. Luxury Handbag Market Trends and Segments 2017 - 2025
9. Safepro24: Neues Portal für Tresore am deutschen Markt
10. FingerHaus unterstützt die Vizeweltmeisterin Carolin Schäfer [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2017 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.016311