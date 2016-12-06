Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026

Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings.

These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the house. This in turn helps significantly in reducing the energy consumption required to keep the temperature low, and thus, helps in reducing carbon emissions. The advent of cool roof technology companies which includes roof designing, coating and chemicals, has led roofing chemicals to gain increasing awareness over last few years. Most companies in the roofing chemicals industry are relying on increased product innovations and are introducing products which not only offers high solar reflectance index, but also adds significantly to the life of roof, and caters high elasticity, reliable adhesion and dirt resistance. The global roofing chemicals market is anticipated to expand with a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026

Global Roofing Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor driving demand for roofing chemicals is the need for sustainable living standards, which incorporates reduction of carbon footprint of houses, as roofing chemicals helps primarily to reduce in-house temperatures, thus requiring less energy to cool the house, in turn reducing carbon emissions. Moreover, the need to increase longevity of the construction is further fuelling the demand for roofing chemicals, as they inherently helps in overheating and thus extends roof life. This coupled with a rapid increase in construction activity across all developing nations, particularly, in Asia are together translating into rising demand for roofing chemicals. Along with, increasing awareness about the benefits of roofing chemical is another integral factor imparting growth numbers to the global roofing chemicals market. Increase in the presence of bituminous roofing due to its more durability and usage in warehouses and factories is also driving more demand for asphalt bituminous roofing chemicals. Moreover, added features of asphalt roofing such as protection against fire, wind and hail is also adding more demand for asphalt based roofing chemicals.

Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2281

However, even now installing a rooftop featured with roofing coating and chemicals to protect from high temperature comes costly, and is the major restraint, restricting the growth in global roofing chemicals market.

Global Roofing Chemicals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type,

Acrylic

Asphalt

Elastomer

Epoxy Resin

Styrene

Others

On the basis of application area,

Membrane

Bituminous

Elastomeric

Metal

Plastic

Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2281

Global Roofing Chemicals Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global roofing Chemicals market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is the leading market considering demand for roofing chemicals, amid stringent regulations regarding energy conversation in the US and Canada. Moreover, rising construction activities in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, is letting the APEJ region to expand the fastest in terms of demand for roofing chemicals. Due to high inclination of most European governments towards low energy consumption per capita, ha led demand for roofing chemicals in Western Europe to scale high.

Global Roofing Chemicals Market: Key Players

The Dow Chemical Company

Sika AG

GAF Materials Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V

Excel Coatings

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain S.A

3M Company

Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/roofing-chemicals-market