SEEBURGER AG Announces Partnership with DNeXPORT to help Facilitate Seamless and Secure Trade Across Asia

Bretten – February 5, 2018 – SEEBURGER AG, a global leader in business integration, announced today its partnership with DNeXPORT, a company based in Malaysia, specializing in trade facilitation and trade efficiency related solutions.

With this partnership, DNeXPORT will be a reseller of SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), a platform to seamlessly integrate all systems, applications, business partners and cloud services. With SEEBURGER BIS, data can be accessed anywhere in real-time, resulting in higher revenue and profitability.

The partnership with DNeXPORT will also utilize SEEBURGER BIS as the foundational integration platform for DNeXPORT 1 Trade Exchange implementations in Malaysia and beyond. DNeXPORT 1 Trade Exchange increases business efficiency with the latest integrated trade facilitation web solution. With 1 Trade Exchange, users eliminate the chance of error and are able to track goods and trade documents, anytime, anywhere.

“In every company, there is a requirement to securely transmit data, with SEEBURGER (BIS), companies gain a secure and reliable transfer of data and the capability to automatically integrate all business processes with customers, external business partners and internal applications. This exciting partnership between SEEBURGER and DNeXPORT will bring interoperability between various players in the trade community, and as a result there will be a top-notch level of trade efficiency in Malaysia and beyond,” said Michael Kleeberg, Co-CEO, SEEBURGER AG.

“1Trade’s capabilities in total cargo and trade management can help users improve on their productivity, and on a larger scale create cross border business opportunities. We are pleased to be working with SEEBURGER in this partnership, which can add on capability and reliability of 1Trade in managing user requirements for business integration,” said Dato’ Patrick Wong.

An official signing event will take place on February 7, 2018 at the DNeXPORT headquarters in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

To learn more about SEEBURGER BIS visit: https://www.seeburger.com/solutions/business-integration-suite/