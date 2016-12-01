|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Crowdinvesting in Erneuerbare Energien nimmt Fahrt auf
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org ist online
hc consulting AG
Außergewöhnliche Beitragserhöhung in der PKV 2017
Welther Verlag GmbH
Sachwerte: Immobilien und Erneuerbare Energie weiterhin vorn
|
|
> Startseite > Industrie & Handwerk
Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Will hit at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2026
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global sludge treatment chemicals market in its latest report titled, “Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global consumption of sludge treatment chemicals is estimated to be pegged at 10,977 thousand tonnes by 2016 end and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2016-2026). The global sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10,944 Mn by 2026 end expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
North America is estimated to account for relatively large market share of 32% by 2016 in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.
Demand for sludge treatment chemicals is expected to increase at a significant pace across municipal and industrial sludge treatment plants owing to the stringent regulations by the government and environmental agencies like Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in North America. Increasing awareness among public and lack of availability of fresh water resources are also major factors expected to drive demand for sludge treatment chemicals market worldwide. Rapid industrialization results in an increase in industrial sludge production which needs to be treated, thus supporting the market growth over near future. Major market players are focusing on mergers and acquisition strategy to expand their product portfolio and footprints worldwide. However, the introduction of membrane technology and sustainable products have changed consumer demand for sludge treatment technologies with a lower chemical consumption. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of sludge treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.
Request for sample report: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1089
Segmentation highlights
The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, treatment, and region. On the basis of application, the global market is segmented into municipal and industrial sludge treatment chemicals.
On the basis of product type, flocculant segment is expected to dominate the market share throughout the forecast period. However, disinfectant segmen is expected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period.
Municipal application segment is expected to be the largest segment in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing investments by the government in establishing sludge treatment plants.
On the basis of treatment, primary treatment continues to dominate as the most attractive segment in terms of market share over the forecast period. The primary segment is expected to hold 56.6% of the market share by 2026 end.
Tertiary treatment segment is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.
Regional projections
On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a relatively high CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. North America and Western Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue share to the global sludge treatment chemicals market throughout the forecast period. Stringent regulation pertaining to the treatment of sludge has led to long term supply agreements.
Send an Enquiry: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1089
Vendor insights
Some of the key players identified in the global sludge treatment chemicals market are BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, GE Water and Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Kemira Oyj., Thermax Ltd., Akzonobel N.V., Solenis, Veolia Water Technologies etc.
Strengthening of supply chain, particularly in regions such as APEJ and Latin America, is key focus area for players in this market. Manufacturers are focused on developing multifunctional polymers which could help in cost cutting and improved efficiency. A number of sludge treatment chemicals manufactures have been involved in strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their customer base globally.
01.12.2016 15:03
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_829838
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a...
Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global car security system market in a new publication titled “Car Security System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. Global sales of car security systems...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expec...
According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market: North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”, the North America outbound medical tourism services market is...
TV-Interview: euronews mit Business Planet besucht Taros Che...
Dortmund +++ Taros Chemicals, ein unabhängiges, inhabergeführtes Forschungs- und Produktionsunternehmen, das als Dienstleister in den Geschäftsfeldern Chemie, Biotechnologie, Pharma und Pflanzenschutz tätig ist, empfing den Journalisten Serge Rombi...
Oberhausen, 03. Mai 2016- FOCUS-SPEZIAL „Gehalt & Karriere“ ...
Der FOCUS Magazin Verlag hat das unabhängige Marktforschungsunternehmen Statista beauftragt, die besten Personaldienstleister 2016 in Deutschland zu recherchieren. Für die Studie wurden Personalverantwortliche zu ihren Erfahrungen mit LIPPERT...
DAS 1. DÜSSELDORF-PALERMO FEST 2016 am 04. Juni 2016 ab 14:0...
Unter der Schirmherrschaft von OB Thomas Geisel und in Kooperation mit dem italienischen Generalkonsulat Köln Der Verein Düsseldorf-Palermo e.V., OB Thomas Geisel und der Generalkonsul Emilio Lolli laden Sie und Ihre Partner, Freunde und...
KNUTH Pressemitteilung zur ITM 2016, Poznan / Polen 7–10 Jun...
KNUTH Machine Tools präsentiert innovative und bewährte Lösungen für eine zukunftssichere Fertigung Die Messe ITM (Innovation – Technology – Maschinen) in Polen wird von Fachleuten als eines der wichtigsten Events im Maschinenbau betrachtet....
Mittelstandswettbewerbe "Großer Preis des Mittelstandes 2016...
IHK Bonn/Rhein-Sieg und Servicestelle beginnen ab sofort erneut mit der Suche nach Mittelständlern der Region - Infoveranstaltung am 3.11.2015 "Letztes Jahr waren es 15 normierte Unternehmen, 2016 dürfen es gerne wieder einmal mehr sein. Um dieses...
HDT - Seminar zu Inhalten des EEG zur Förderung der Erneuerb...
Wesentlichen Inhalte zur Förderung der Erneuerbaren Energien und UPDATE 2016 - Netzanschluss - Systemintegration - Einspeisen - Entschädigungen -Vergütungen - Direktvermarktung - Grünstromhändlerprivileg - Marktprämienmodell -...
Nach der FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 ist vor der Biofach 2016 – Kol...
Nach der FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 – der internationalen Messe für Früchte- und Gemüsemarketing –in Berlin Anfang Februar, präsentiert sich Kolumbien nun auch auf der Biofach 2016 in Nürnberg. Der Biohandel trifft sich vom 10. bis 13. Februar 2016 zur...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 25.5% through 2016-2026
Car Security System Market Revenue Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.0% over 2016–2026
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% value CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Industrie & Handwerk
1. StoreVan Einrichtungslösung für einen Profi von Renovierungsarbeiten an öffentlichen, kommerziellen und historischen Gebäuden [+Bild]
2. VINCI Energies investiert in Actemium-Partner Augmensys
3. Ceramic Polymer: Innenbeschichtung eines Großtanks für Brauereiabwasser in Laško, mit PROGUARD CN 200
4. Bühne für die Medienhandwerker von morgen: Absolventen und Studierende präsentieren ihre Projekte auf der SAE Workshow 2016 [+Bild]
5. In vielen Branchen ist die richtige Temperatur entscheidend. StoreVan bietet Ihnen die passende Lösung. [+Bild]
6. Stabiles Wachstum: Ceresana untersucht den Weltmarkt für Kunststoffe in der Bauindustrie
7. Isabellenhütte bringt neues Messtechnikprodukt auf den Markt
8. IoT in Industrie und Logistik schafft Effizienz und Flexibilität [+Bild]
9. Hausmesse mit Highlights bei der Prechtel GmbH
10. NovoNox KG – Premiere auf der Cibus Tec ein großer Erfolg [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.013249