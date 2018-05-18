|
Sluggish CAGR Projected for Refrigerant Recovery System Market During 2017 - 2025
Refrigerant recovery systems or machines are used to remove refrigerants from refrigerating equipment according to environmental protection agency (EPA) standards.
The refrigerant is accumulated into recovery storage tanks and customized containers for subsequent recycling and reuse. Technicians utilize refrigerant recovery systems before repairing and executing maintenance on air conditioners and refrigerators. This is a legal requirement in many countries and this factor will attribute to the growth of refrigerant recovery system market. Most of the refrigerant recovery systems have come a long way from being very complex, heavy and inefficient machines to very user-friendly, fast and light equipment. Furthermore, refrigerant recovery system today use oil-less compressors rather than hermetic compressors.
Refrigerant recovery systems are used in a wide range of applications including automobiles, window ACs, wall through ACs, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets and in various industries, such as food & beverage, petrochemicals and marine industry. Among all the methods adopted by customers, the vapor recovery method is the most common type of refrigerant recovery.
Global Refrigerant Recovery System Market: Market Dynamics
Most emissions from HVAC/R units occur through leakage during the operating life. Industrial systems are prone to leakage and thus, use of best practices during designing and maintenance can lead to significant leakage reductions. Emissions can be avoided through the use of good refrigerant recovery systems. The growth in the global refrigerant recovery system market can be correlated with the growth in commercial and residential refrigeration market. While the adoption of air conditioners in developed countries has increased significantly in recent past, the coming years will see greater adoption in developing countries, especially in countries with hot and humid climates and large and growing populations, such as in China, India, ASEAN countries, Brazil and Middle Eastern countries.
Request Report Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22297
Development of low-GWP AC systems and technological innovations in the existing HVAC/R systems may slow down the growth in refrigerant recover system market. The prime focus of manufacturers is to reduce the cost of equipment to gain a competitive edge in the market as the refrigerant recovery system market is flooding with a wide number of players. Moreover, technological advancements in the design of refrigerant recovery systems owing to environmental norms enforced by the regional government will also aid in the growth of this market.
Global Refrigerant Recovery System Market: Market Segmentation
The global refrigerant recovery system market can be segmented on the basis of power range, application, method, installation type and region.
On the basis of power range, the global refrigerant recovery system market can be segmented into:
Low-Pressure Units (0.1 hp to 0.75 hp)
On the basis of application, the global refrigerant recovery system market can be segmented into:
Small Refrigerant Recovery Machine
On the basis of method, the global refrigerant recovery system market can be segmented into:
Vapor Recovery Method
On the basis of installation type, the global refrigerant recovery system market can be segmented into:
Portable Equipment
Visit For TOC@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22297
Global Refrigerant Recovery System Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global refrigerant recovery system market discerned across the value chain include
RefTec International Systems, LLC
Report Analysis@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/refrigerant-recovery-system-market.asp
© 2005 - 2018 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.012293