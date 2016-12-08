Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025

Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form having a salty but pleasant taste.

Sodium citrate dihydrate is odorless and freely soluble in water, marginally deliquescent in moist air, and insoluble in alcohol. It is prepared by completely neutralizing citric acid with high purity sodium hydroxide or carbonate followed by crystallization.

Sodium citrate dihydrate is a non-toxic, neutral salt having low reactivity. It shows chemically stability when stored at ambient temperatures. Sodium citrate dihydrate is totally biodegradable and disposable with the regular waste or sewage. It is widely used in the food industry in preservatives, and as a flavoring agent. According to the FDA Select Committee, sodium citrate are regarded as safe when used in normal quantities. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used to resist changes in the pH. Sodium citrate dihydrate also finds its use as a buffering agent, alkalizing agent, emulsifying agent, or sequestering agent.

Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Segmentation

Global sodium citrate dihydrate market is segmented into types, forms, functions, applications, manufacturing methods, and region. Types of sodium citrate dehydrate can be segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. The global sodium citrate dihydrate market can be segmented on the basis of form into granular and crystals. Functions include regulation of pH, chelating agent, buffering agent, flavor enhancer, and emulsifying agent. Application types include food and beverage industry, cleaners and detergents, industrial applications and healthcare industry. Global sodium citrate dihydrate market is also segmented on the basis of manufacturing methods. Region-wise, global sodium citrate dihydrate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA.

Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global sodium citrate dihydrate market is expected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR between 2015 and 2025. Owing to number of favorable conditions, the focus of the major chemical companies is gradually shifting towards the growing economies. China has graduated to become the largest base for producing chemicals worldwide in terms of capacity and output. Reason being the cost benefits over the western countries in terms of production of chemical products and a high demand within the country. Moreover, the licensing procedures are comparatively shorter and the construction costs being lower than in Europe.

Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Seasonal factors for beverages and new detergent applications are the principal growth drivers for the global sodium citrate dihydrate market. Fluctuations in the raw materials prices hinders the steady growth of the global sodium citrate dihydrate market.

Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

American Tartaric Products Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Citrique Belge

Jungbunzlauer

Foodchem International Corporation

Thai Citric Acid Co.,Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

COFCO Bio-chemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Laiwu Taihe Biochemical Co., Ltd.

RZBC Group

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd.

Shandong TTCA Co., Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd

Yixing-union Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Jiali-Bio Group (Qingdao) Ltd

Anil Bioplus Limited

