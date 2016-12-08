|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Pflegeapartments: Direktinvestments locken Anleger – hinter die Fichte
hc consulting AG
Der PKV-Tarifwechsel geht nur auf Antrag
hc consulting AG
DKV Beitragserhöhung 2017 private Krankenversicherung
CLLB Rechtsanwälte
Solar 9580 – OLG Stuttgart bestätigt Ansprüche der Anleger.
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form having a salty but pleasant taste.
Sodium citrate dihydrate is odorless and freely soluble in water, marginally deliquescent in moist air, and insoluble in alcohol. It is prepared by completely neutralizing citric acid with high purity sodium hydroxide or carbonate followed by crystallization.
Sodium citrate dihydrate is a non-toxic, neutral salt having low reactivity. It shows chemically stability when stored at ambient temperatures. Sodium citrate dihydrate is totally biodegradable and disposable with the regular waste or sewage. It is widely used in the food industry in preservatives, and as a flavoring agent. According to the FDA Select Committee, sodium citrate are regarded as safe when used in normal quantities. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used to resist changes in the pH. Sodium citrate dihydrate also finds its use as a buffering agent, alkalizing agent, emulsifying agent, or sequestering agent.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-730
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Segmentation
Global sodium citrate dihydrate market is segmented into types, forms, functions, applications, manufacturing methods, and region. Types of sodium citrate dehydrate can be segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. The global sodium citrate dihydrate market can be segmented on the basis of form into granular and crystals. Functions include regulation of pH, chelating agent, buffering agent, flavor enhancer, and emulsifying agent. Application types include food and beverage industry, cleaners and detergents, industrial applications and healthcare industry. Global sodium citrate dihydrate market is also segmented on the basis of manufacturing methods. Region-wise, global sodium citrate dihydrate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA.
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Region-wise Outlook
The global sodium citrate dihydrate market is expected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR between 2015 and 2025. Owing to number of favorable conditions, the focus of the major chemical companies is gradually shifting towards the growing economies. China has graduated to become the largest base for producing chemicals worldwide in terms of capacity and output. Reason being the cost benefits over the western countries in terms of production of chemical products and a high demand within the country. Moreover, the licensing procedures are comparatively shorter and the construction costs being lower than in Europe.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-730
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Drivers & Restraints
Seasonal factors for beverages and new detergent applications are the principal growth drivers for the global sodium citrate dihydrate market. Fluctuations in the raw materials prices hinders the steady growth of the global sodium citrate dihydrate market.
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Key Players
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
08.12.2016 13:29
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830071
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and ...
Spirulina extract market is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period. Spirulina Extracts are made with natural herbs, vitamins and minerals to raise energy levels and provide antioxidant protection.Spirulina extract...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share...
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of...
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Sha...
3D printing was pioneered way back in 1986 but has recently begun to enter the public consciousness. Over the past ten years, it has blurred the boundaries between science fiction and fact. It is also known as Additive Manufacturing and is used in...
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, ...
3D printing i.e. additive manufacturing is used to create a three-dimensional product by incorporating several layers of building material. Each layer is added on top of each other till the object is made. These objects are produced from a digital...
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2...
Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Automotive Bearings Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CA...
Bearings are used to enable rotational or linear movement, and to disable the unwanted friction and handling stress. Bearings are integrated in automotive to constrain the relative motion and allow desired motion, due to which, a vehicle can...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Automotive Bearings Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2025
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2015-2025
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. pro agro e.V. und SIBB e.V. bereiten Weg für wichtiges Verbundprojekt der Ernährungswirtschaft in Brandenburg/ Gemeinsam zu einem „digitalen Brandenburger Exportschlager“ für Betriebe der Lebensmittelwirtschaft [+Bild]
2. Geschäftsführender Gesellschafter der macio GmbH zum stellvertretenden Vorsitzenden des VDMA-Fachverbandes Software und Digitalisierung gewählt
3. HR-Abteilungen von neuer „Lunchit“-App begeistert: Jeden Tag 4,40 Euro für die Mittagspause vom Chef geschenkt – Porr AG testet schon
4. Leicht und stark: Ceresana-Studie zum Weltmarkt für Automobil-Kunststoffe
5. First Elephant: Neuer Standort in Mönchengladbach
6. Centurion Minerals – Erfolgreiche Inbetriebnahme der Verarbeitungsanlage in Argentinien [+Bild]
7. aQto Heißwasserspender im Büro – heiße Getränke für die kalte Jahreszeit [+Bild]
8. DV-COM wird als erstes Call Center Deutschlands nach DIN Norm 9001:2015 durch TÜV Austria auditiert
9. Iberosattel: aufregend neue Webseite zum Reiten
10. CAD-Digitalisierung & CAD-Vektorisierung Zeit und Kosten sparen
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.015357