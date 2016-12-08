|
hc consulting AG
Beitragserhöhung PKV Barmenia 2017
hc consulting AG
AXA PKV-Beitragserhöhung 16 % bis 34 %
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org mit Überblick für Versicherte
hc consulting AG
PKV-Tarifwechsel kostenlos?!
|
|
> Startseite > Gesundheit & Medizin
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2015-2025
Spirulina extract market is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period.
Spirulina Extracts are made with natural herbs, vitamins and minerals to raise energy levels and provide antioxidant protection.Spirulina extract ingredients are used in food products, colours, nutraceuticals, feed, cosmetics, bio-fertilizers and fine chemicals.Spirulina contains phycocyanin which makes it best natural blue colour which can be used in food. Spirulina extracts are mainly of three colours which includes blue, red and yellow .Blue Spirulina extract is used to make other colours. In various regions, use of food colours without chemicals is mandatory. For instance, in Japan, the use of food colours without chemical is made mandatory by food regulatory bodies.
Spirulina Extracts Market Segmentation:
Spirulina extracts market is segmented on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of application spirulina extracts market can be segmented into soft drinks, meat and savory, confectionary, oil and fats, dairy and fruit and vegetables and others. Also, spirulina extracts market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to dominate the spirulina extracts market in next four to five years, followed by North America. Various regions including Asia Pacific and North America are preferring natural products such as spirulina extracts which is expected to further boost the demand of spirulina extracts over the forecasted period
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-728
Spirulina Extracts Market: Region-wise Outlook:
Spirulina extracts market is mainly growing rapidly in various developed countries such as USA, Germany and Japan owing to the rising awareness among the consumers regarding the adverse effects of artificial colours in food. These countries mainly use spirulina extracts due to the presence of high income population. Moreover, European countries have put ban on the manufacturing of synthetic colour and also banned the import of synthetic colours from other countries. This has led to increased demand for spirulina extracts market in this region.
Spirulina Extracts Market: Drivers:
Spirulina extracts market growth is fuelled by the increasing consumer awareness for natural food in comparison to synthetic food coupled with health-promoting properties of natural food colours. Other factors that further fuel the growth of spirulina extracts market is increasing demand for clean label products and favorable government regulations. For example FDA’s approval to use spirulina to impart blue colour in candy in U.S. as an alternative to synthetic FD&C Blue#1. In addition to this development in food colour extraction techniques and packaging innovation is expected to further boost the growth of spirulina extracts market. Spirulina extract market growth is hampered by more cost associated with the production of natural colours in comparison to the synthetic colours. Moreover various spirulina extracts are less stable in comparison to synthetic colours as they easily change colour under the effect of light.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-728
Spirulina Extracts Market: Key Players:
Companies operating in the spirulina extracts market are Sensient Technologies Corporation, DDW The Color House , Chr. Hansen A/S, DIC Corporation, Other Companies operating in Spirulina extracts market are mainly launching new products to provide customised solutions to its customers. For example, Naturex S.A. offers colours made from spirulina extracts that dissolve easily in lipophilic formulations.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....spirulina-extracts-market
08.12.2016 12:51
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830067
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Sha...
3D printing was pioneered way back in 1986 but has recently begun to enter the public consciousness. Over the past ten years, it has blurred the boundaries between science fiction and fact. It is also known as Additive Manufacturing and is used in...
Cryogenic Pump Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share...
A cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump which captures gases by condensing them on a cooled surface which is at a very low temperature of about 120 K. However, the efficiency of the pump is largely dependent upon the boiling and freezing temperature of...
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, ...
3D printing i.e. additive manufacturing is used to create a three-dimensional product by incorporating several layers of building material. Each layer is added on top of each other till the object is made. These objects are produced from a digital...
Automotive Washer System Market expected to register a 5.4% ...
Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global automotive washer system market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Washer System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. Global sales of...
Environmental Remediation Technology Market Dynamics, Foreca...
Environmental remediation refers to restoration of environmental media such as soil, groundwater, sediment, or surface water, which is contaminated by any form of pollutants, and is impacting negative ill effects on its surrounding biological life....
Distance Measurement Sensor Market to Register a Strong Grow...
Sensor is an object or a device made for a purpose to detect an occurrence of any event or change in the environmental condition and if found, provide a corresponding output. Broadly, Sensor is a transducer which intakes one kind of energy (mostly...
Industry of Things World 2015 Delegates
Industry of Things World 2015 September 21-22, 2015 | bcc Berlin Congress Center, Germany www.industryofthingsworld.com Industry of Things World is the forum for international industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 stakeholders to come together,...
Industry of Things World 2015 Business Partner
Industry of Things World 2015 September 21-22, 2015 | bcc Berlin Congress Center, Germany www.industryofthingsworld.com Industry of Things World is the forum for international industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 stakeholders to come together,...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Automotive Bearings Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2025
3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Gesundheit & Medizin
1. Neurofeedback Netzwerk startet Therapeutensuche. Neue Plattform für professionelle Neurofeedback Anwender
2. Warum Bio-Leinöl in Vegicaps – Hoher Nutzen der rein pflanzlichen Omega-3-Fettsäure ALA für die Gesundheit
3. German Design Award für erstes Kinder-Hörgerät Made for iPhone: ReSound Up Smart bietet smarte Vernetzung für hörgeschädigte Kids und Teens [+Bild]
4. Weihnachtsurlaub in der Wärme kann bei Venenschwäche Ungemach bringen– Natürliche BioFlavonoide helfen
5. Volkskrankheit Kniearthrose - Natürliche Chondroprotektiva können den Gelenkverschleiß positiv beeinflussen
6. Seminartipp: "Angst in Mut verwandeln“ mit Doris Iding vom 09.01-30.01.2017 in München [+Bild]
7. Word Congress Integrative Medicine & Health 2017
8. Dotzauer Dental engagiert sich für Kinder in Osteuropa.
9. Brustvergrößerung: Innovation durch Leichtimplantate - B-lite-Silikonkissen sparen bis zu 30 Prozent Gewicht
10. Erste Apotheken jetzt auch in Bremen zertifiziert nach DIQZ „geprüfte Kundenzufriedenheit“ [+Bild]
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.013777