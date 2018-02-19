Switch Datacenters Launches Global Licensing Model for Rapid Data Center Deployment with Patented Technologies

Switch Datacenters, a European provider of build-to-suit corporate data centers and enterprise-grade colocation facilities, announces the launch of its wholesale Data Center as a Service program enabling rapid data center deployment on a global scale.

The program provides organizations the opportunity to license Switch Datacenters’ patented data center technologies and obtain an integrated, full-service data center infrastructure package with highly energy-efficient cooling (calculated pPUE: 1.03-1.06), modular power infrastructure and racks included.

Heavy investments in R&D activities by Switch Datacenters have resulted in ‘state-of-the-art’ data center infrastructure featuring Dutch engineered, patented indirect adiabatic cooling technologies; highly modular thus scalable solutions for power supply; and (remote) data center management (custom DCIM software).

Lately, substantial effort has gone into integrating these R&D efforts and bundling it into an integrated offering. The result? A highly energy-efficient, fixed quality data center design with a calculated pPUE between 1.03 and 1.06, utilizing pre-fabricated components to reduce time-to-market. The actual pPUE figure will depend largely on the climate where the data center build is being located. Moreover, this data center infrastructure is OCP-ready, which means that it is suitable for Open Rack Systems based on Open Compute Project (OCP) principles.

Switch Datacenters’ data centers delivered through the program are being built in the Netherlands, then shipped to worldwide locations depending on customer requirements. Its built-to-suit data center design has already been deployed for IBM in the Netherlands, for example. The design would be a good fit for a wide range of data center deployments including large-scale as well as small-scale data centers, with potential electrical loads from 5 to 100 MW.

Racks, Security, Remote Management

Switch Datacenters’ newly launched Data Center as a Service program is an end-to-end solution including the racks and deployment of security technologies onsite. Automated remote data center management tools would allow data centers on almost any scale to run with little onsite engineering support. The program with a global reach provides for engineering capabilities on-site though, to provide deployment quality assurance and ease of operation.

Switch Datacenters’ Data Center as a Service program enables organizations worldwide to have a quick-start when deploying enterprise-grade, highly energy-efficient data center infrastructure. The program is aimed at a wide range of potential customers including Cloud Services Providers (CSPs), Managed Services Providers (MSPs), data center owners/operators, hyper-scale data center providers, and real estate owners. Potential licensing partners from a variety of countries worldwide have already shown interest in the Data Center as a Service program, including companies from the U.S., France, Dubai, Sweden, and the African continent.

“Our Data Center as a Service program provides hyper-scale data center providers, enterprises, cloud services providers and real estate owners alike the opportunity to deploy new data centers within short-term notice,” said Gregor Snip, CEO and founder of Switch Datacenters. “By joining our program, organizations are able to get their new data centers, even large-scale ones, up and running within about 3-months time - which is quite fast actually. Besides that, our technologies guarantee high levels of operating efficiencies with significantly reduced operating costs.”

The Data Center as a Service program offers four major types of options for delivering Switch Datacenters’ in-house developed and patented data center technologies, which include:

• Customer Data Center Ownership – a customer obtains full ownership of the data center build. License fees are paid for design, patents for cooling technology and rapid power deployment, as well as maintenance.

• Hybrid Data Center Delivery – this option provides for shared ownership and shared responsibilities of the data center build. This model helps to remove the burden of high upfront costs from the customer as Switch Datacenters is participating financially. A customer remains in control though, while able to utilize Switch Datacenters patented data center technologies.

• Full Service Lease Data Center – this monthly fee package option provides end-to-end data center deployment and operational services, with the highest level of customer care delivered by Switch Datacenters. Without the usual upfront costs, a customer can immediately take advantage of the professional data center infrastructure being implemented.

• Cooling and/or Power as a Service – a customer only pays for the patented cooling and power technologies being implemented. This could be an ideal option for existing data center builds, for companies intending to green their operations by implementing sustainable, energy-saving data center technologies.