TalkTalk’s newest service, CallSafe, is realized based on a virtualized, next-generation solution from ECT TalkTalk, UK's leading value for money consumer and B2B telecoms provider, recognizes its customers' urgent need for a simple and yet complete call screening service that would tackle the scourge of nuisance calls.



Munich, February 5, 2018: ECT (European

The average Brit misses at least one important call a month in an attempt to avoid speaking to an unwanted caller. Over the course of a year, this potential represents a staggering of 300 million potentially important across Britain. TalkTalk research revealed that 61% of Brits admit they now regularly ignore their landlines to avoid unwanted calls. Recognizing the problem and helping people to reclaim their home phones once again, TalkTalk decided to launch as soon as possible.

In choosing ECT as its technology vendor, it is essential to TalkTalk that the new servicebeimplemented speedily, including the integration with TalkTalk's existing frontend and backend systems. Thus, TalkTalk wanted to reduce both capital and operational expenditures by implementing a virtualized solution on their existing IT infrastructure.

ECT realized the completely redundant solution in TalkTalk's data center, installing the hypervisor and virtual images for all its platform components, including application servers, media resource function, web servers and data warehousing. This enabled TalkTalk to avoid purchasing or maintaining dedicated hardware. ECT thus developed the CallSafe service on its INtellECT® Service Delivery Platform and provided the network integration, including among other things the APIs to TalkTalk's existing portals, billing and provisioning systems.

With the new CallSafe service, TalkTalk customers can now fight back and speak. Customers can use the service to block certain numbers and thus screen callers. In addition, unlike BT Call Protect and Sky TalkShield, CallSafe offers unlimited block lists, and unlike the BT service, it's free of charge. TalkTalk conducted a thorough tendering process, looking for a virtualized, next-generation solution that would allow a launch as quickly as possible. ECT was awarded the contract and completed the entire project in only seven months.

Tristia Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, TalkTalk, says: "We're tackling the industry-wide issue of unwanted calls head on. Protecting our customers is incredibly important to us and they are committed to eliminating the disruption caused by unwanted callers. CallSafe provides our customers with a free and simple way to avoid unwanted callstakeback control of their landlines - "Hopefully saving them from extinction in the process."

"We at ECT are pleased to contribute to the success of this new TalkTalk service," says Marshall E. Kavesh, co-founder and CEO of ECT. "And we look forward to working with TalkTalk on their future quest for value for money in the UK."

