Temperature Transmitter Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2017 - 2025
Temperature Transmitter Market: Introduction A Temperature transmitter is an electrical component that connects a measurement device (e.g. recorder, PC, PLC, DCS, etc.) with a temperature sensor (e.g. RTD, thermistor, etc.). A temperature transmitter amplifies, linearizes and converts an input signal and transmits it to a measurement or control device.
Commonly used electrical signals in manufacturing plant are in the 4-20mA range. The transmitted electrical signal can be scaled to meet the specific needs of specific applications. To sense temperature, thermocouple sensors are most commonly used with temperature transmitters. Moreover, temperature transmitters offer two-wire output as it allows the transmitter to be installed near a sensor to minimize the effects of sound degradation and noise. Furthermore, a temperature transmitter is enclosed in a metal enclosure which is mounted either on surface or on a relay track. Temperature transmitters can differ drastically in design, performance, technology and cost. There are many types of temperature transmitters available along with their different types of mounting setups. The most commonly used temperature transmitters are DIN rail temperature transmitters, explosion proof temperature transmitters and weather proof temperature transmitters. Temperature transmitters are the best alternative to many conventional temperature measuring instruments. For this reason, they are heavily employed for remote temperature sensing applications in many industries.
Temperature Transmitter Market: Market Dynamics
As the automotive industry makes continuous efforts to comply with the environmental regulatory norms in various regions of the world, various technological developments are shaping the future of temperature transmitter market. Many newly developed pressure transmitters have been introduced which control and monitor the coolant system in engines. This increases the efficiency of diesel and petrol engines, thereby promoting expected growth of the temperature transmitter market during the assessment period. Increasing emphasis on industrial automation also promotes the growth of temperature transmitter market during the forecast period. Moreover, temperature transmitters have distinct advantages over conventional wired counterparts. Temperature transmitters help in simplifying engineering design, minimizing maintenance cost while facilitating advanced diagnostics in various industrial applications. This would increase the demand for temperature transmitters, thereby promoting expected market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, with developments in temperature transmitter technology, wiring costs have reduced significantly. This further supplements the expected growth of temperature transmitter market over the assessment period. The current trend in the temperature transmitter market is the use of resistance temperature detector (RTD) sensors in many chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The expected shift towards the growth of the temperature transmitter market in coming years.
The high initial cost of pressure transmitters may act as a restraint for the growth of temperature transmitter market. Moreover, the ground loop signal decreases the accuracy of temperature transmitters, this may act as a restraint for the expected growth of the temperature transmitter market. Although this problem is not prevalent in all temperature transmitters, isolating temperature transmitters are generally employed to overcome the problem of ground looping.
Temperature Transmitter Market: Market Segmentation
On the basis of end use industries, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into:
Food and Beverages Industry
On the basis of mounting setups, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into:
Field mounting
On the basis of type of sensors, the global temperature transmitter market can be segmented into:
Resistance temperature detector
Spectris plc
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry
