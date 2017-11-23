The Value of Home Healthcare Software - Product & Service Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2016 - 2024

Global Home Healthcare Software Market: Overview Home healthcare is a wide segment consisting of various software, products and services which are provided at patients’ home.



Cost & convenience, increasing awareness, rising prevalence of diseases & the growing aging population, technical advancements in healthcare segment and rising incidence of chronic diseases globally are some driving forces for global home healthcare market. Some of the factors restraining the growth of the home healthcare device market include changing nature of reimbursement policies, limited coverage for home healthcare devices, changing technologies and regulatory obstacles for the new era devices. Players in the home healthcare market can seek opportunities in cost efficient devices through strategic aligning and telehealth patient monitoring

A sample of this report is available upon request @

Global Home Healthcare Software Market: Segmentation

The home healthcare software market is segmented on the basis of type of equipment, type of service provided and region. On the basis of type of equipment, the home healthcare market is segmented into monitoring equipment, therapeutic equipments and mobility assist & other equipment. This monitoring equipment segment is further segmented into home diabetes care devices, home holter monitors, home pregnancy/fertility tests, heart rate meters, home - apnea & sleep monitors, home patient monitors and other home patient monitors. Home healthcare therapeutic equipment segment is further segmented into home respiratory therapy equipment (medical ventilators and accessories, medical nebulizer kits and devices, continuous positive airway pressure products and oxygen delivery systems), home IV equipment, home insulin delivery devices, home dialysis equipment, hearing aids market and other home therapeutic equipment. Mobility assist equipment segment is further segmented into wheelchairs and related devices, walking assist devices and home medical furniture.

Home healthcare services market is segment into respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy, unskilled home healthcare and rehabilitation service providers (speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy). On the basis of region, the home healthcare software, product and service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The trend observed globally is the shift of treatment from hospitals to homes in order to save expenses and gain cost effectiveness. The convenience and cost effectiveness offered by the home healthcare services and treatments over hospital treatment are the driving forces for this market. In the home healthcare market third party service providers are witnessing huge demand for better treatment quality and trained professionals. Asian countries such as Japan, India and China show high demand for home healthcare, as they contain a growing aging population. North America is also showing constant growth in the home healthcare market as reimbursement is offered on specific devices and health policies in the U.S.Cost & convenience, increasing awareness, rising prevalence of diseases & the growing aging population, technical advancements in healthcare segment and rising incidence of chronic diseases globally are some driving forces for global home healthcare market. Some of the factors restraining the growth of the home healthcare device market include changing nature of reimbursement policies, limited coverage for home healthcare devices, changing technologies and regulatory obstacles for the new era devices. Players in the home healthcare market can seek opportunities in cost efficient devices through strategic aligning and telehealth patient monitoringA sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=B&rep_id=12188 Global Home Healthcare Software Market: SegmentationThe home healthcare software market is segmented on the basis of type of equipment, type of service provided and region. On the basis of type of equipment, the home healthcare market is segmented into monitoring equipment, therapeutic equipments and mobility assist & other equipment. This monitoring equipment segment is further segmented into home diabetes care devices, home holter monitors, home pregnancy/fertility tests, heart rate meters, home - apnea & sleep monitors, home patient monitors and other home patient monitors. Home healthcare therapeutic equipment segment is further segmented into home respiratory therapy equipment (medical ventilators and accessories, medical nebulizer kits and devices, continuous positive airway pressure products and oxygen delivery systems), home IV equipment, home insulin delivery devices, home dialysis equipment, hearing aids market and other home therapeutic equipment. Mobility assist equipment segment is further segmented into wheelchairs and related devices, walking assist devices and home medical furniture.Home healthcare services market is segment into respiratory therapy services, infusion therapy, unskilled home healthcare and rehabilitation service providers (speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy). On the basis of region, the home healthcare software, product and service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @

Global Home Healthcare Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some major players in the home healthcare software, product & service market are Abbott Laboratories, Air Liquid S.A., Amedisys Inc., American Homepatient Inc., Apria Healthcare Group inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer Ag, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Carefusion Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Inc., Covidien Plc., C.R. Bard Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius SE & Co Kgaa, GE Healthcare, Gentiva Health Services Inc., Philips Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Lincare Holdings Inc., Medtronic Inc., Novo Nordisk, Siemens Healthcare, Sunrise Medical Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Browse Report : To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=T&rep_id=12188 Global Home Healthcare Software Market: Competitive DynamicsSome major players in the home healthcare software, product & service market are Abbott Laboratories, Air Liquid S.A., Amedisys Inc., American Homepatient Inc., Apria Healthcare Group inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer Ag, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Carefusion Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Convatec Inc., Covidien Plc., C.R. Bard Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius SE & Co Kgaa, GE Healthcare, Gentiva Health Services Inc., Philips Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Lincare Holdings Inc., Medtronic Inc., Novo Nordisk, Siemens Healthcare, Sunrise Medical Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated, among others.The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.Browse Report : https://www.transparencymarketresea....oduct-service-market.html

23.11.2017 11:15

Klick zum Thema: Krankenhaus Software

Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:

tw email drucken speichern Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_841213

Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen

ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.



Mehr Informationen PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.

Λ nach oben