Thermoseal Group, the UK’s leading manufacturer and distributor of highest performance warm edge spacers, has developed a new warm edge solution for insulated glass (IG) manufacturers looking to construct double glazing units with narrow cavities for Heritage-style windows.

New 4mm Thermobar, as well as providing a narrow solution to make slimline units, also has a spacer profile height of 5.5mm (as opposed to the standard 6.5mm) to give a slimmer sightline at the edge of the unit to fit into the window rebate. This is to suit applications where smaller and narrower window frames are required in the restoration and replication of traditional style windows.

Listed properties, historic buildings, conservation areas and replacement and refurbishment projects are typical applications where there is a requirement to ensure that any updates to the premises are authentic and in-keeping with the original style.

The Group’s Sales Director Mark Hickox, announced: “Following customer feedback on our previous Thermobar Warm Edge Spacer with a 4mm air cavity, we reduced the profile height and redesigned the product to give a more feasible solution to producing dual seal warm edge window units for heritage applications.

“A dual sealed unit is made with a primary butyl sealant and secondary edge sealant (in this case Hot Melt) which increases the distance of the path for moisture to penetrate through the sealant into the unit thus maximising the lifetime of the unit.

“Our Thermobar Warm Edge Spacer and Accessories range has been extremely popular both in the UK and now for export. Thermobar spacer is one of the highest performing warm edge solutions available on the market. It has a thermal efficiency value of 0.14W/mK which is certified on its Bundesverband Flachglas Data Sheets and has a Passive House component rating of phA+. Our 4mm Spacer tube is ideal for those looking to produce a dual sealed edge in their heritage units and we have already received a great deal of interest in this product.”

New 4mm Thermobar is available in black, grey and white with bespoke corner keys colour-matched to suit. The bar itself is supplied in 5m lengths in boxes of 250m or Stillages of 8,000m. Thermobar Warm Edge Spacer is also available in: 7.5mm; 9.5mm; 11.5mm; 13.5mm; 15.5mm; 17.5mm and 19.5mm – coming soon are 22mm and 24mm solutions. All bespoke Thermobar Accessories are manufactured in-house and include: Corner Keys; Gas Keys; Gas Fittings; Straight Connectors; also solutions for simulating multipane windows - Duplex Fittings and Interbar and Fittings.

Thermoseal Group also manufactures a flexible silicone highest performance warm edge solution – Thermoflex Warm Edge Spacer – 0.135W/mK with a phA+ rating. For further information on Thermobar, Thermoflex or any of the other products in the Groups 1,500-component range, please contact your Area Sales Manager now, or call 0845 331 3950 (Intl: 0044 121 331 3950) or email .

To find out about Thermoseal Group and its comprehensive range of IG components and machinery, visit http://www.thermosealgroup.com . For full information about the Group’s warm edge spacers see our multi-lingual websites at http://www.thermobarwarmedge.com and http://www.thermoflexwarmedge.com .

-Ends-

For further press information or photography please contact Sophie Williams on +44 (0)121 331 3978 or and quote reference number 145.