Thermoseal Group Purchases the Assets of North Western Lead

Thermoseal Group, leading UK insulated glass (IG) component manufacturer and supplier to the window industry for over 37 years, has purchased the stock and assets of North Western Lead adding its DecraLed decorative product range to its already comprehensive range of IG components on offer.

DECRA Led® adhesive lead strip and wide range of DECRA Glow® Films; DECRA Bevels®; as well as infused tiles and a multitude of decorative accessories are all part of the DecraLed range which has been manufactured to highest quality standards and developed with skills honed over 60 years in the industry.

“Purchasing the DecraLed decorative product ranges was an excellent opportunity for us to add a multitude of premium products to our ever-expanding IG component range.” says Gwain Paterson, Managing Director at Thermoseal Group. He continues: “We are a one-stop-shop for IG sealed unit manufacturers and aim to continue to expand our manufacturing operations to ensure that we are offering products which are subject to our own rigorous testing and quality control procedures.

“There is a high demand for DecraLed coated products from International customers and we expect to develop this export business alongside our Thermobar and Thermoflex Warm Edge product ranges.

“To date, we manufacture over 50% of the products we supply which also includes Perma Led Adhesive Lead which we purchased in 1999. In taking on DecraLed production of high quality decorative products we aim to strengthen the Decraled brand by providing innovative and interesting solutions for our customers’ decorative needs. We have already made significant investments in a new state-of-the-art design studio in Wigan. This studio will enable us to produce bespoke designs for our customers to incorporate into their own insulated glass products.”

“I’d like to assure customers that we value the DecraLed range and the quality of the products and will continue to manufacture to the highest standards. Thermoseal Group is a BSI Certified ISO 9001 company and we are now working towards the latest revised standard. Like our other products, the DecraLed range will now benefit from the full support and technical expertise of our innovation centre where products are batch-tested throughout the manufacturing process and then tested in our EN1279 test facilities to ensure their longevity in windows.”

To purchase any products previously available from North Western Lead, please contact Thermoseal Group now on 0845 331 3950 or Intl: +44 (0) 121 331 3950 or speak to your area sales manager. Alternatively, e-mail your order requests to: .

For further information, visit: http://www.thermosealgroup.com . For full information about the Group’s warm edge spacers see multi-lingual websites at http://www.thermobarwarmedge.com and http://www.thermoflexwarmedge.com .

