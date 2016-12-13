|
Thermoseal Group Wins Amazon Growing Business Award ‘Export Champion of the Year’
Thermoseal Group has added to its recent compilation of awards, now being announced as the Winner of the ‘Export Champion of the Year’ at the 18th annual Amazon Growing Business Awards, which took place at The Brewery in London on November 30th.
This award follows various other award wins including: the coveted ‘Component Supplier of the Year’ award at the recent Glass and Glazing Industry’s G-Awards; an ‘EEF Future Manufacturing Award for Export’ for the North West Region and also a Wigan Business Award for ‘Exporter of the Year 2016’.
As the leading UK insulated glass (IG) component manufacturer and supplier of over 1,500 IG components and machinery to manufacturers of double and triple glazing units, Thermoseal Group has been in the business of IG for over 37 years.
Following many years of research and development, in 2010 the Group embarked on its ‘Warm Edge Project’ to begin manufacturing its own highest performance warm edge spacers and accessories. With a huge investment into its own innovation centre and EN1279 test facilities the Group’s innovation team worked with customers and export distributors to make two of the best quality and highest performance products suited to current manufacturing methods - Thermobar (rigid plastic spacer) and Thermoflex (foam spacer) Warm Edge Spacers.
The whole project was approached with a focus on developing products which are competitive in the worldwide market and rivalling large international brands. Both Thermobar and Thermoflex are industry‐leading products in terms of thermal efficiency, (Passive House Approved with highest ratings and can achieve A++ Window Energy), aesthetics and manufacturability.
In 2015, Thermoseal Group saw a 95% increase in export business coming from its expanding network of customers – many of which are distributors in 22 countries within Asia; Australia and Oceania; Europe; North America and South America. This year, the Group will achieve 100% growth in export sales and plan to significantly increase export sales in 2017.
“We are so excited to receive such a prestigious award”, says Samantha Hill, Group Marketing Manager. “What better recognition for our export brand presence than to be endorsed by such a well-respected business as Amazon. It’s been a great year for awards in recognition of the hard work of all of our teams here at Thermoseal Group and we are all spurred on to continually improve the products and service that we provide. Thank you to all of our customers and particularly the ones who have given us feedback to be able to develop our products and service and expand the warm edge range we offer.
Thermobar Warm Edge Spacer Tube achieves a 0.14W/mK and Thermoflex Warm Edge Spacer a 0.135W/mK Bundesverband Flachglas (BF) rating. Both spacers also achieve a Passive House phA+ rating.
To find out about Thermoseal Group and its comprehensive range of insulated glass components and machinery for glazing manufacture, call +44(0)121 331 3950 or visit www.thermosealgroup.com. For full information about the Group’s warm edge spacers see www.thermobarwarmedge.com and www.thermoflexwarmedge.com.
-Ends-
For further press information or photography please contact Sophie Williams on +44 (0)121 331 3978 or and quote reference number 142.
