Trichomoniasis Drugs Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 - 2025
Trichomoniasis is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) which is caused by the flagellated protozoan parasite passed from one person to another during sex; the parasite usually transmits from a vagina to a penis or from penis to a vagina, and some time, from a vagina to another vagina.
Men and women are suffering from trichomoniasis globally. The commonly infected part of the body in women is the lower genital tract (vulva, cervix, vagina, or urethra), while that in men is the inside of the penis (urethra). Trichomoniasis can be asymptomatic or can cause vaginitis, urethritis, or occasionally epididymitis, cystitis, or prostatitis. Burning after urination or ejaculation, itching, redness or soreness of genitals, itching or irritation inside the penis, discomfort while urinating in women, discharge from the penis, dyspareunia, yellow-green, frothy vaginal discharge with soreness of the vulva and perineum, dysuria, urethritis, and purulent area are some of the common symptoms of trichomoniasis. Epididymitis and prostatitis are the major complications of trichomoniasis.
A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=B&rep_id=34040
Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), direct fluorescent tests, direct microscopic examination of vaginal secretions, and immunochromographic are the common tests recommended by health care specialists for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis. Trichomoniasis is suspected in men with urethritis, in women with vaginitis, or in their sexual partners. According to a report published by the WHO, trichomoniasis cases are higher in number than chlamydia or gonorrhea cases every year. Trichomoniasis can be treated with metronidazole or tinidazole. Tinidazole is an anti-parasitic drug, while metronidazole is an antibiotic and antiprotozoal medication used for the treatment of trichomoniasis. Metronidazole is available in the market under brand name, Flagyl.
The global trichomoniasis drugs market is expanding significantly due to increase in the incidences of trichomoniasis. Rise in cases of unprotected sex has contributed to the spread of the disease. Low voluntary screening rate for the disease is a major restraint of the market. Awareness about trichomoniasis diagnostic tests is poor in the countries in Africa. Therefore, companies are facing challenges with regard to market penetration in the region. Moreover, several low and middle-income countries depend on government grants for the provision of rapid diagnostic tests in the event of an epidemic. Thus, direct reach to customers is limited in these countries. These factors hamper the growth of the trichomoniasis drugs market in the region.
The global trichomoniasis drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market can be categorized into metronidazole and tinidazole. In terms of distribution channel, the global trichomoniasis drugs market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on revenue, the hospital pharmacies segment constituted a significant share of the trichomoniasis drugs market in 2016.
To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresea....p?flag=T&rep_id=34040
In terms of region, the global trichomoniasis drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for trichomoniasis drugs. In terms of revenue, the U.S. accounts for the dominant share of the trichomoniasis drugs market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients, especially in the U.K. and Germany. The markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America are projected to expand significantly in the near future. Developing economies such as China and Japan are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the region between 2017 and 2025 due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people.
Key players operating in the global trichomoniasis drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Lupin Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Mission Pharma, Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd., and Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals among others.
Browse Report : https://www.transparencymarketresea....oniasis-drugs-market.html
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
