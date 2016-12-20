|
Welther Verlag GmbH
Sachwerte: Immobilien und Erneuerbare Energie weiterhin vorn
hc consulting AG
pkv-tarifwechsel.org ist online
hc consulting AG
Der PKV-Tarifwechsel geht nur auf Antrag
Welther Verlag GmbH
Oldtimer: Liebhaberei oder Sachwertanlage?
|
|
> Startseite > Handel & Wirtschaft
Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Devices Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2015-2025
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures performed to treat the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF). VCFs can lead to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping.
Bone cement is injected into the back bone (vertebra) to provide support to the broken bone. Due to osteoporosis, vascular malformatins or, less commonly, cancer fractures can be caused in the vertebra. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty help the patient to regain the functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse. Kyphoplasty is an advanced version of Vertebroplasty which can stabilize the fracture, restore heights and reduce deformities.
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market is growing due to limitations in the traditional techniques for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are advanced procedure which result in pain relief, stabilization of the fracture and avoid “Downward spiral” of untreated osteoporosis. Due to increase in ageing population, patients suffering from osteoporosis are also increasing.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-963
Additional benefits of the surgery which are the key drivers for this market are:
Short surgical time. Patient gets discharged in less than one day.
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Segmentation
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market is classified on the basis of Surgery type, product type and geography.
Based on surgery type, the global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market is segmented into the following:
Vertebroplasty
Vertebroplasty devices
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market is growing due to increased incidence of Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) occurring due to increase in the ageing population. VCF is a major issue in the western countries driving the market growth. Overall Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market will grow globally, however the growth rate in Asia Pacific region will be more as compared to European and North American market.
Request For TOC@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-963
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on geographic regions, global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region in Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market due to the high volumes of surgical procedures being performed. Also, the availability of established healthcare infrastructure, high contribution of healthcare to economy, patient compliance are the reasons for the high demand in North America. Europe has the second largest Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market due to vast technological advancement in terms of healthcare sector. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a good rate as compared to NA and Europe as there is ample market opportunity in countries like India and China.
Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players in global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market are Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Osseon LLC., Alphatec Spine, Inc., TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd., G-21 s.r.l., BMK Global Medical Company, Medtronic, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc. and SOMATEX to name a few.
Browse Full Report@ http://www.futuremarketinsights.com....yphoplasty-devices-market
20.12.2016 13:19
Diese Meldung Kollegen, Freunden oder Bekannten mitteilen:
Kurz-URL: http://www.presseanzeiger.de/s_830445
Die Verwendung von Textausschnitten und das setzen von Links auf Pressemitteilungen
ist ausdrücklich erwünscht und gestattet.
zur Pressemappe von:
Future Market Insights
Email Benachrichtigung aktivieren | RSS Feed abonnieren
Das könnte auch Sie interessieren:
Low Voltage Motor Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Ana...
The low voltage motors are extensively being used in several industries such as mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, packaging etc., driven by the profuse growth in industrialization and steadily rising demand for energy across the...
Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Volume Forecast and Value Ch...
Global Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: Overview Sodium citrate dihydrate (C6H5Na3O7•2H2O), also known as citric trisodium salt dihydrate, or trisodium citrate dehydrate is obtained from citric acid and is available in granular or powder form...
Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Grow...
Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light,...
Spirulina Extracts Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and ...
Spirulina extract market is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR over the forecast period. Spirulina Extracts are made with natural herbs, vitamins and minerals to raise energy levels and provide antioxidant protection.Spirulina extract...
Aircraft Lighting Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends ...
The aircraft lighting market has gone through high technological advancements in the recent years. These technological advancements and innovative equipment contribute to spur the global aircraft lighting market. The growth of aircraft lighting...
Etidronic Acid Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Ana...
Etidronic acid is a bisphosphonate helps in calcium metabolism. The global etidronic acid is expected to have substantially high growth rate, attributed to growing pharmaceutical and chemical industry across the globe. North America accounts for...
Pelletized Activated Carbon Market 10-Year Market Forecast a...
Activated carbon is a non-graphite form of carbon, made from carbonaceous materials or in general biomass substances such as coconut shell, wood and coal. The pelletized activated carbon is cylindrical shaped activated carbon with diameters ranging...
Reachers Market 10-Year Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecas...
A billion dollar medical equipment industry is lurking under the shadow of the healthcare industry which is evolving very fast. Several big international players are infusing massive funds into research and development to change the entire...
Lepidolite Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and...
Lepidolite forms in granite masses and is an ore of lithium which contain a significant amount of lithium. The lithium content in Lepidolite vary significantly and is also used for industrial purposes, mineral specimen, and as an ornamental stone....
Electric Motor Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Suppl...
Tremendous technological advancements and the need for high efficiency motors are the two factors responsible for the growth of electric motors market in the past few years. Electric motors are widely used in motor vehicles, household appliances,...
PresseAnzeiger ist nicht für den Inhalt der oben dargestellten Pressemitteilung verantwortlich.
Mehr Informationen
|
Pressemitteilung von:
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Ankush Nikam...
mehr »
zur Pressemappe von
Future Market Insights
weitere Meldungen von
Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market Will hit at a CAGR of 7.1% in from 2016 to 2026
Acerola Extract Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 8.5% through 2016-2026
Kefir Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026
IHE XDS.B Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026
mehr »
Mediengalerie: Menschen
> zur Bilddatenbank <
Sport | Lifestyle | Reise
Aktuell meist gelesen
in Handel & Wirtschaft
1. Thermoseal Group Wins Amazon Growing Business Award ‘Export Champion of the Year’
2. Compliance Wintercampus 2016 eröffnet – Expertenwissen und exklusive Zertifizierung im Bereich Compliance
3. Führungskräfte-Seminare: IFIDZ bietet ab 2017 offene Seminare.
4. Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Treatment Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026
5. End-of-Pipe Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025
6. DV-COM-Standort Güstrow wird zwei – Wachstum von 12 auf fast 100 Mitarbeiter [+Bild]
7. 3D Printed Drugs Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
8. 3D Printing Dental Device Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2016-2026
9. Photoresist Chemicals Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026
10. Roofing Chemicals Market size in terms of volume and value 2016-2026
|
© 2005 - 2016 PresseAnzeiger.de Impressum & Nutzungsbedingungen Widerspruchsmöglichkeit der Nutzungsdatenerfassung 0.014234